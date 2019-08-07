Cyberabad police holds awareness programme

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police ‘Jagruthi Kalabrundam’ team conducted an awareness programme for residents of Chevella village on Wednesday.

The team through their performances sought to create awareness among the residents on the negative effects of social media, laws, social evils, role of students, SHE teams, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, road accidents, domestic violence, surveillance cameras, eve-teasing, road accident, child marriages and human trafficking among others. A total of 1,200 persons including youngsters and school children attended the programme.