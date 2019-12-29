Cyberabad Police issue guidelines to truck owners

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Before employing drivers for their vehicles, owners of the trucks would have to mandatorily check their antecedents.

The Cyberabad police have also issued instructions that truck drivers follow the guidelines as per the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act. The Shamshabad police, as a preventive measure, have issued notices to the truck owners under section 149 CrPC to prevent any cognizable offences.

“All truck owners should make sure their vehicles are parked at areas designated spaces identified by the authorities concerned. Trucks should not be parked beside the National Highways, State Highways, ORRs and the service roads,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad.

Officials instructed the truck drivers not to park vehicles at crowded places and avoid road blockage and traffic congestion.

Surveillance cameras should be installed at the parking places. Apart from this, arranging security guards round the clock at parking places to keep a watch and observe the surroundings of parking areas. “Surveillance cameras with storage of minimum of 30 days should be maintained strictly. Parking places should have enough of illumination,” Reddy said.

The notice further insisted that only drivers with a valid driving license must be employed.

“If any driver is caught without a driving license during the police checking, action will be initiated against the truck owner,” a senior official said.

The police insisted on getting all documents of drivers and cleaners verified. All identity proofs and other relevant documents should be scrutinized and a copy should be retained by the owner. Their antecedents should also be checked without fail.

“One should know the character and behaviour of drivers and cleaners before they are employed. Their previous work details and criminal history, if any needs to be checked,” the official added.

The Cyberabad police further said the truck drivers should not consume liquor and drive. It is also the responsibility of the truck owners to ensure the staff is not resorting to illegal activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter