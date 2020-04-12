Cyberabad Police issues stern warning to citizens against lockdown violation

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police said lockdown will be strictly followed in the commissionerate limits and stringent action will be taken against those violating the norms.

Officials booked 500 cases against violators and seized several hundred of vehicles until now and keeping a check on the vehicular movement with the help of the over seven lakh cameras across the city. Drone cameras too are being used for policing.

The Telangana Police are also taking the help of the Lockdown Violation Tracking Application to identify those violating the 3 km rule.

According to the police, the app has been installed in the tablets kept with the police personnel at the check posts using which the details of a motorist coming out will be saved online.

The technology allows reading the number plate numbers. There are about 64 cameras and and 3 km distance is geo-fenced around them. When vehicles go past the camera, it captures the details and it will be mapped with the images from next camera. If the same vehicle is captured in more than one camera, it implies that the vehicle has travelled more than 3 km.

There is a facility to white-list the vehicle numbers. These can exclude the vehicles used in emergency services, those allowed by the police, vehicles used by the doctors, media and others later.

Officials said those caught violating norms for trivial reasons may end up in jail for about two years and the vehicle seized will not be retrieved soon.

