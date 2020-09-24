Cyberabad Police joins hands with Google to fight cyber fraud

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said it was observed that fraudsters were misusing the Google Ad services by posting fake customer care numbers and misusing the Google view form link services among others

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday held a virtual coordination meeting with representatives of Google India Private Limited and discussed cyber frauds taking place on the Google platform.

A detailed discussion was held on deleting objectionable videos and content from YouTube and furnishing of user registration details and IP logs of Gmail, YouTube channels and Google Pay transaction details as well.

“We discussed precautions to be taken by the Google technical team to prevent misuse of Google platforms by cyber fraudsters and to prevent cybercrime as a whole,” Sajjanar said.

The Google team has responded positively and has given an assurance to provide information needed for investigations, officials said, adding that they had also proactively come up with suggestions and solutions to issues raised by the Cyberabad Police.

Sajjanar also suggested appointing a Nodal Officer to be available 24X7 on call to respond to law enforcement agencies in case of emergencies. It was also decided to have fortnightly meetings to put a check on cyber frauds, officials said.

