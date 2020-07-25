Cyberabad Police launch patrol vehicles to check on domestic violence

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Cyberabad Police on Friday launched three Dial-100 domestic violence immediate response patrol vehicles to keep a check on women harassment, especially domestic violence.

“Women and child safety and security are top priority of the State police as well as the Cyberabad Police. Apart from the SHE Teams, we now initiated three new Dial 100 domestic violence immediate response patrol vehicles in Madhapur, Balanagar and Shamshabad zones,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said.

These patrol vehicles aim to provide immediate grievance redressal to women facing domestic violence and cases pertaining to crime against women received on Dial 100. Three teams, each headed by a constable and comprising a woman constable, will work in three shifts.

“The teams will ensure that the complainant is provided immediate grievance redressal and later the case will be taken up by the SHE Teams or the local police station or Bharosa Center,” Sajjanar said.

Women and Children Safety Wing DCP C Anasuya said amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a dedicated team was assigned for collecting data and facts of all the reported cases received through Dial 100 and WhatsApp.

“The team is reaching out to all the complainants telephonically and facts are ascertained. If the complaint is not resolved, the case is assigned to the SHE Team concerned,” Anasuya said. The Cyberabad Police assured support to all women facing domestic violence and requested to report immediately on Dial100 or 9490617261 or complain through WhatsApp: 9490617444, 9490617261 or email to [email protected]

