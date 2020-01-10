Cyberabad Police launches patrol vehicles to make NH-44 safer

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Thursday launched a fleet of highway patrolling vehicles to keep a check on vulnerable spots and tackle increased vehicular movement on NH-44.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar flagged off four patrol vehicles from his office in Gachibowli. The vehicles will patrol a stretch of about 54 km from Hasan Nagar crossroads in Rajendranagar to Hamid Cotton Mills in Shadnagar round the clock. Each team will comprise a Sub-Inspector, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, a head constable, a police constable and a driver.

According to the Cyberabad Police, the patrolling teams, in case of an accident, will cordon the spot, administer first-aid, call the ambulance and shift the injured to a nearby ,hospital apart from taking photos or videos of the spot and informing the local police.

The teams will check on drunk driving, no helmet, cell phone driving, no seat belt, passengers in goods vehicles and speeding. They will also check the sale and consumption of liquor at unauthorised places on the highway. “The patrolling staff will help citizens in case of vehicle breakdown, exhaustion of fuel, route direction, and guide visually impaired persons. They will also educate villagers, schoolchildren and auto-rickshaw drivers on social issues, and women and road safety. They will coordinate with hospitals, police stations, ambulances, Road Transport Office and National Highway authorities too,” officials said.

The patrol officers will also be responsible of reporting on issues such as poor illumination, road marking, road damages, signage and vehicle checking during emergencies, Sajjanar said. Public can provide feedback on the Highway Patrol Police to the Control Room on 8500411111.

