Cyberabad Police patrol cars sanitised

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday sanitised 350 mobile patrol cars in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the instructions of Commissioner VC Sajjanar and support of Mahavir Skoda and Harsha Toyota, the vehicles were sanitised,” Additional DCP Manikraj said.

Sanitiser has been sprayed in all the vehicles for the safety of officers and fellow citizens, he added. “We have to win this war with each and every person’s coordination,” Manikraj said.

