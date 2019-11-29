Cyberabad Police probing vet’s murder from three angles

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police are probing three possible angles in Priyanka Reddy’s murder. The first is the possible role of truck drivers, while the second is that of local villagers and the third, other motorists who could have been passing along the route.

Preliminary investigation suggests the possible role of truck drivers as it is an area where trucks are often parked, but officials said the role of others too was being probed.

“At this juncture, it is premature to confirm who did it. Apart from drivers, it also could be local villagers or pedestrians or motorists passing by. We have got some clues and suspect the role of more than one person in the case,” said V C Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad, adding that there was no hint of any love affair or any such issue behind the murder.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said 10 special teams which were formed to solve the case were collecting footage from surveillance cameras on all the routes from and towards the toll gate and the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. Officials have so far found two videos of Priyanka from the surveillance cameras. While one shows her riding alone towards the toll gate, the other shows her talking to an unidentified person wearing a dhoti.

“We have so far questioned the toll gate staff, and enquired with the puncture shops and the local villagers too,” Prakash Reddy said, adding that it was yet to be confirmed whether the puncture was a natural one, or whether the assailants had punctured the vehicle after she parked it there, in order to trap her.

Killers should be hanged, says Priyanka’s father

Hyderabad: Priyanka Reddy’s father Sridhar Reddy has demanded capital punishment for her killers. Strongly suspecting the role of truck drivers behind his daughter’s death, he requested the police to speed up the probe.

On Thursday morning, the Shadnagar police, who received information about the charred body of an unidentified woman under the culvert in Chatanpally, had alerted the Shamshabad police. Since her family had already lodged a missing complaint, the Shamshabad police took Sridhar Reddy and his younger daughter Bhavana to the crime spot where they identified Priyanka.

Speaking to the media at the crime spot, Sridhar Reddy said Priyanka had called them at 9.20 pm on Wednesday and told them about possible harm from truck drivers. “Again when we called her about 10-15 minutes later, her phone was switched off. I saw her last in the evening and now we find her charred body,” Sridhar Reddy said.

After repeatedly calling on her mobile phone and not getting any response, a complaint was lodged at the Shamshabad Rural police station at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. “We strongly suspect that the truck drivers harmed my daughter. They deserve a harsh punishment for killing her. They should be hanged until death,” Reddy said.

2 picked up for quizzing

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police reportedly picked up a truck driver and cleaner, both from Anantapur, AP, in connection with the Priyanka Reddy’s murder. Details related to the place from where the two were picked up is yet to be known. The police are in the process of ascertaining whether the two are linked to the murder.

