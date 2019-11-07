Cyberabad police rap event organisers

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have initiated measures to tackle the issue of events being organised in a haphazard manner under its jurisdiction causing inconvenience to residents.

The move comes after the police received several complaints from residents about poor planning of events held at function halls and other venues. The police held a meeting of representatives of online ticketing platforms, major function halls and convention centres under its jurisdiction to thrash out the issue.

According to the police, unregulated events were leading to severe traffic congestion, nuisance and other illegal activities in public places in the recent past. “It was noticed that many a time, particularly during New Year celebrations, unscrupulous persons conducted events by selling tickets online with exaggerated claims of service and ultimately leading to chaos and nuisance in public places,” police said.

Many event organisers were found to be announcing the event schedule in public and selling tickets online without obtaining mandatory clearance from the police and other departments. Mostly, such events are not planned keeping in mind traffic management, crowd control, surveillance for security. This leads to unsavoury situations, causing inconvenience to the general public.

At the meeting, representatives of online ticketing platforms and convention halls were told to obtain police clearance before confirming a venue and selling tickets. They also have to seek all necessary clearances before publicising or selling tickets.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.