Cyberabad police, SCSC launch ambulance service

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) launched two ambulance services to help citizens in Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachalonda jurisdictions in medical emergencies.

These ambulances services may be availed by citizens by calling Covid Control Room at 94906 17440 or 94906 17431.

Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M.Vijay Kumar and other senior officials were present at the vehicle launch.

