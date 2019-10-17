Cyberabad Police takes former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash into custody

By | Published: 2:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police took into custody the former TV9 CEO V. Ravi Prakash on a prisoner transit warrant from Chanchalguda prison in connection with a pending case.

Ravi Prakash is presently in judicial remand after the Banjara Hills police arrested for illegally withdrawing Rs.18 crore in the name of bonus and ex-gratia.

Meanwhile, the police booked another case against Ravi Prakash under the relevant provisions of IT Act for creating a fake ID in the name of Natarajan. More details about the case are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .