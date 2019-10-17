Cyberabad Police takes former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash into custody

Ravi Prakash is presently in judicial remand after the Banjara Hills police arrested for illegally withdrawing Rs.18 crore in the name of bonus and ex-gratia.

By Author  |  Published: 17th Oct 2019  2:20 pm
File Photo: Former TV9 Ceo Ravi Prakash

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police took into custody the former TV9 CEO V. Ravi Prakash on a prisoner transit warrant from Chanchalguda prison in connection with a pending case.

Meanwhile, the police booked another case against Ravi Prakash under the relevant provisions of IT Act for creating a fake ID in the name of Natarajan. More details about the case are awaited.

