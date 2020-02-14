Cyberabad Police: There’s no escaping from She Teams

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad She Teams registered 75 cases against persons who were found harassing women and girls in January. Of the total cases, 17 were criminal cases while the remaining petty. The police received a total of 225 complaints from women through social media platforms, HawkEye app and directly at the She Team office in January.

“All the complaints were acted upon and disposed on merit basis. Apart from public complaints, decoy teams also moved around in the area, and identified and nabbed miscreants,” the Cyberabad Police said. The police counselled those caught at the Bharosa Centre in Cyberabad in the presence of their families. Minors were counselled by clinical psychologists in the presence of their parents.

In one of the cases, the She Teams caught a PT teacher, Ava Balaraju (28) for stalking a girl and harassing her at Kamsanpally village in Shadnagar. “The man followed her to the village bus stop and school premises. Despite warning, he did not stop and the victim approached the police who caught him in a decoy operation,” officials said.

In another case, a supervisor at a hostel Venkatesh (25) was caught for threatening a married woman. He told her that he would defame and kill her if she did not talk to him. She Team-Shamshabad caught him and booked a case.

The She Team, in a separate case, caught one Neeraj Rajuldev (25), who created a fake ID on Meet Me App. He blackmailed and threatened a woman, who lodged a complaint, after which he was caught in a decoy operation undertaken by She Team-Kukatpally.

