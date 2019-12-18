Cyberabad police to file final report in Disha case

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police are contemplating to file a final report at the local court in Shadnagar explaining in detail the case related to Shadnagar rape and murder on November 27.

“Once we get a report from Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) after completion of analysis of CCTV footage time-wise coupled with other forensic evidence, we will file the final report by the end of this month,” a police official said.

After this, the case will be closed with the permission of the court as the four suspects arrested in the case were killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally on December 6.

“We are hopeful of completing the process in the case by this month end,” the official said. The analysis conducted by the TSFSL on the samples submitted by the police confirmed that the sperm specimens taken from the victim’s clothes were that of the four suspects.

