Cyberabad Police to go tough on sale of loose fuel

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have decided to go tough on restrictions on loose sale of petrol or any other fuel. They have warned citizens against buying fuel, especially in plastic bottles, keeping in mind a few incidents reported in recent times.

People should fill fuel directly into their vehicles at the refilling station, they said. In the most unavoidable cases, they can purchase petrol but after submitting a valid identity proof at the refilling station. Both the refilling station staff and the customer who do not adhere to the regulations will be booked as per law.

The Cyberabad Police had already informed petrol pump authorities not to encourage customers buying petrol in containers. Under unavoidable conditions, if any customer insists on buying petrol in a plastic bottle, the petrol pump staff need to collect the former’s complete details, including a photo, residential address and valid identity proof.

They are also planning to conduct a special drive against merchants and roadside vendors who sell petrol in plastic bottles on main roads, state and national highways. According to the police, cases will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against those who do not follow the set guidelines. Apart from this, if the customer is found to have given false information or concealed any credible information, other sections would be added.

Anyone found guilty of the offence may be jailed for a period ranging from one month to six months.

“Buying petrol in plastic bottles is an offence as per the law. We have sought to create awareness on this issue among petrol pump authorities and staff,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad zone.

Those who need it urgently and have no other alternative should mandatorily submit necessary proof with the staff at the refilling station, the DCP added.

Special drives against those illegally selling petrol or other fuel in other places will be taken up to keep a check on the illegal sale, officials said.

