Cyberabad Police to train women in self-defence skills

Hyderabad: To empower women and help prevent possible assaults, the Cyberabad Police is focusing on imparting self-defence skills to women as part of the overall plan to prioritise women safety and security this year.

The efforts are already on with the Cyberabad She Teams, supported by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), conducting sessions for girl students and working women.

The Women and Child Safety wing has roped in self-defence experts and awareness sessions are being conducted in educational institutions and IT firms in the region.

“Just a bit of concentration and basic self-defence techniques can prove to be a weapon for women. Self-defence trainers help students and employees using simple techniques to manage situations that could arise in future. They are trained to fight any given situation,” Women and Child Safety Wing DCP C Anasuya said.

The awareness programmes on self-defence techniques are also full-fledged training sessions that elaborate on basic defence techniques, the DCP, who also leads the She Teams, said.

Most children and women are harassed, sexually assaulted or sexually exploited in the hands of those known to them. Awareness being important to tackle this situation, the police has already started approaching educational institutions and IT firms seeking to create awareness.

“We are planning on improving the self-defence training sessions and cater to a larger number of girls and women from all sections of the society. We will have to include more techniques and make it more comprehensive and rigorous training,” Anasuya added.

Officials feel it was not possible to have one single strategy to address women safety. It is important for women to make a judgment on the spot depending on the context.

“Learn to communicate confidence in yourself. Look straight at people who accost you and speak clearly and calmly in response. Show others that you are aware of your rights and space. This much basis awareness is very important and that’s what we are trying for,” an official said.

If you are in a bus, the driver and conductor can be approached for complaints. Sometimes, even a small object like a safety pin in your hand can become a weapon in self-defence, the official added.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar had earlier said women and child safety will be the top priority for the Cyberabad Police in 2020.

“There is much more to be done and achieved and new possibilities would surely come our way in the days to come. Our utmost focus would be on the safety of women this year,” Sajjanar said.

