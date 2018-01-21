Cyberabad police trains constables on CCTVs

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police completed a 10-day training programme for constables on the working and usage of surveillance cameras. Officials said 61 police constables attended the programme.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, quoted DGP M Mahender Reddy, saying that one CCTV was equivalent to 100 policemen. The training course, conducted as per instructions of Shandilya, was designed for police constables as the role of the CCTV had become crucial in recent years to curb rising crime. At the same time, policemen working on the ground level were not much aware of them, officials said.

“With this programme, constables will learn how to take advantage of CCTVs, data backup, network problems, geo-tagging, fibre networking and other issues related to CCTVs,” said Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police Shahnawaz Qasim.

“Two constables selected from each police station have been trained. They were shown how to fix technical glitches as well,” said Cyberabad DCP Crimes Janaki Sharmila.