Cyberabad police urges people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police urged citizens to follow the call for Janata Curfew on Sunday.

‘It is to bring to the notice of the people, that it is not a ‘curfew’ on the movement of the people, but a ‘preventive’ measure which has been designed to keep citizens safe and make them stay away from mass gatherings which triggers coronavirus infection,’ a statement read.

The Cyberabad Police along with its unit officers would be observing ‘Janata Curfew’ and urge citizens to follow the same.

