Cyberabad Police’s ‘Bala Mithra’ initative turns one

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Bala Mithra, the Cyberabad Police’s initiative to help children report child abuse, has completed one year.

In the last one year, police booked 49 cases including four First Information Reports (FIRs) related to child sexual harassment and abuse. The initiative was launched involving school teachers and counsellors for spreading awareness among children and for reporting of child sexual abuse.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with the district administration of Medchal, had inaugurated Bala Mithra on February 15 last year, as a platform wherein the teacher or the counsellor from each school acts as bridge between the students and police (SHE Team), Cyberabad.

According to the officials, of the 49 cases, while four FIRs were booked in the last one year against offenders with the help of Bala Mithras, 45 petty cases including 39 in 2019 and six in 2020 were booked until now.

“The teacher or counsellor interacts with the student and tells them about child abuse and teaches safety rules to the children. The concept of Bala Mithra is unique involving the teachers or counsellors in the school to report incidents of child sexual harassment and abuse revealed by a child,” said Sajjanar.

Offenders who were identified and caught were counselled by professional counsellors at the Women and Child Safety Wing office at Gachibowli in the presence of their family members aiming to mend their attitude and behaviour towards girls and women, the CP elaborated.

Awareness sessions were taken up for Bala Mithra members on child abuse, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, cyber bullying and their role in understanding and reporting child sexual abuse to the SHE Team, he added.

Marking the first anniversary, Bala Mithra volunteers were recently awarded for their role and contribution in reporting child sexual abuse incidents.

The Cyberabad Police requested school teachers those who want to be Bala Mithra members, to send a message on WhatsApp no- 9490617444 and get enrolled for the initiative.

