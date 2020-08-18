Cyberabad Police’s free ambulance initiative a hit

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The free ambulance initiative of Cyberabad Covid Control Room has come as a boon for those in distress and needing immediate medical attention. Over the last three weeks since the initiative was launched, more than 60 emergencies have been handled by the Covid control room. These services can be availed by anyone from Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda areas.

The Cyberabad Police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) has been operating ambulance service which is offered free of charge for emergency medical services. Following repeated requests, officials are now planning to launch one more ambulance next week in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate with the support of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) and SCSC.

Following requests received by the Cyberabad Covid Control Room seeking ambulance services, the Cyberabad Police had launched the initiative with two ambulances to help those facing medical emergencies in not only Cyberabad limits, but also in Hyderabad and Rachakonda jurisdictions.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the Cyberabad Police and SCSC with the help of social organisations, donors and volunteers, have been proactively engaged in extending help and assistance to the needy ones ever since Covid-19 pandemic surfaced in March. “This time around the important requirements for citizens is availability of ambulance service and donation of plasma by recovered persons,” he said.

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC said, “We have been collaborating well with Cyberabad Police in these critical times to help society meet necessary critical requirements from time to time. We are well equipped with support from industry by way of contributions and volunteers.” Those in need of ambulance service can contact the Covid Control Room on 9490617440, 9490617111 or 94906 17431.

