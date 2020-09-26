Cyberabad Traffic Police bets on IPL craze to give traffic lessons

Create memes from cricket matches to educate motorists

Published: 12:11 am 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police is betting on the craze around the Indian Premier League- 2020 by creating memes from cricket matches happening in Dubai to give road safety lessons. The police, quite aware of the fan base for the IPL, are sharing posts on social media, citing run outs and similar moments from the game and connecting them to traffic rules and violations.

In one such scenario, the CTP has shared a picture of a Super Over from a match, saying that unlike cricket, there were no super overs in real life to get another chance if something went wrong. “There is a need to have self-discipline. We want the citizens, specifically motorists, to be self-disciplined and responsible while driving on public roads,” said Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar.

In another post, the picture of a batsman being run out in the game was shown with the comment: “This is not our life’s last over to take risk. Do not jump the red signal just to save a little time.” Another post highlighted a No 9 batsman hitting 30 runs in an over, with the comment that we would have to expect surprises on roads always.

The Traffic Police are also making efforts to create awareness among citizens on the new penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act. Traffic police personnel from all the 10 traffic police stations in the commissionerate are conducting campaigns on this, officials said.

