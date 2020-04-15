Cyberabad Traffic police books 3.6 lakh violators during lockdown

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police booked over 3.6 lakh cases against motorists for various violations during the lockdown starting from March 23. Officials have also seized 5,370 vehicles.

The police are conducting special drives round the clock and booking cases against those violating lockdown rules and caught at various check posts.

According to the officials, of the 3,66,968 cases, non-contact cases which include e-challan cases, speed guns and social media were 3,58,497 and contact cases including spot cases, drunk driving, petty cases were 8,471.

While 3,736 two wheelers were seized, 747 three-wheelers, 777 cars and 110 other vehicles were also seized till now.

“There is also a need on part of citizens to maintain self-discipline. We want them, especially the motorists to be self-disciplined and responsible. We request them to follow the lockdown rules strictly or face consequences,” said S M Vijay Kumar, Traffic DCP, Cyberabad.

Meanwhile, the Traffic police are also creating awareness among public on the lockdown rules on social media and in person at various checkpoints. They are warning them against committing traffic violations.

Officials said motorists are defying the basic lockdown rule of one person on two wheeler and two persons including the driver in a car. Most of the violators are giving trivial reasons, the police said.

“Once we book a case, they will be chargesheeted in the courts in due course. The violators may be jailed for a period of two years or fine will be imposed on them. Sometimes, they may be awarded both the punishments,” said N Bose Kiran, Traffic Inspector, Kukatpally.

The Traffic police officials said the vehicles which have been seized during the lockdown period will not be returned by any means until situation becomes normal.

Security beefed up in city

Hyderabad: With the lockdown extended up to May 3, the city police across all the three commissionerates, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have stepped up security measures.

On Tuesday, rigourous checking was taken up at various places with police personnel placing barricades across the main roads. At least half a dozen police personnel were deployed at every major junction and dozens of them at important and sensitive spots in the city.

Motorists had a tough time passing through the barricades as the policemen scrutinized them on their purpose of coming on roads during the lockdown and asking those without a valid cause to turn back. Police also sealed several approach roads and stepped up security.

The roads at Secunderabad, Paradise, Bowenpally, Chilkalguda, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Uppal, Madhapur, Gachibowli and others were barricaded and vehicles from Paradise to Punjagutta were checked. At several places, traffic police stopped the vehicles for more than 20 minutes as punishment for violating the lockdown orders.

In many instances, vehicles of those who could not explain their reason to be on the roads were seized.

Police officials said those with private vehicles are not allowed to drive for long distances except the 3 km rule and permitted to move only within their localities for purchase of groceries and other essential commodities. At night, the vigil will be stricter on roads and vehicles will be seized.

All the three Police Commissioners had warned of stringent action against those who violate the government orders on lockdown.

