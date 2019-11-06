Cyberabad Traffic Police issues advisory for commuters using Biodiversity flyover

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police advised citizens to adhere to certain instructions while using the Biodiversity second level flyover which was opened on Monday, for better management of vehicular traffic.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police said commuters using the flyover from the Hitec City side should keep right from Khajaguda junction and follow the right lane only. Commuters going towards Divya Sree Building (Wells Fargo), Gachibowli should keep left from Khajaguda junction and continue on the left lane only. Heavy vehicles like tractors and other goods vehicles are prohibited from moving on the flyover and the maximum speed limit on the flyover is 40 kmph, officials said.

All two wheelers should mandatorily keep left and move only on the left lane on the flyover and vehicles other than two wheelers moving on the extreme left lane will be penalised. Pedestrian movement and parking or stopping of vehicles was also strictly prohibited on the flyover. Public need to maintain their vehicles regularly and avoid abrupt breakdown of the vehicles on the flyover leading to safety issues and traffic congestion. In case of any such breakdown, they can intimate the Cyberabad Traffic Police immediately on 040-23002424 or Dial 100 for immediate Police help, they said.

“It is a flyover for unidirectional traffic flow from Raidurgam side towards Hitec City and Mindspace. Hence, people should never try to get on to the flyover in the opposite direction as that would be highly dangerous,” Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M.Vijay Kumar said.

