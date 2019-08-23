Cyberabad Traffic Police plan to partner with Google

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: In view of the ever growing traffic and resulting traffic congestions in the IT corridor, the Cyberabad Traffic Police are now focusing on measures for better traffic management in these areas.

The plan is to come up with steps to improve the condition of traffic in the bustling corridor apart from coordination with all departments concerned, the possibilities of utilising Google Maps Traffic data are being explored.

Traffic police said with the constant growth in vehicular volume, increase in personal cars, fast growth of the IT and services sector establishments in the IT corridor, there was a great pressure on the existing infrastructure.

“There is an urgent need for understanding the scenario and future developments in the area with respect to demand on better traffic infrastructure here. This requires adoption of technology in management of traffic,” the police officials said.

To discuss the modalities of the proposed initiatives to utilise the Google data for traffic management, a meeting was held with the Google team here recently.

Officials said the proposed initiatives include operating the traffic signals in Cyberabad in a dynamic mode, detection of traffic issues on the roads and management of major events at critical locations.

The dynamic traffic signaling using Google data was tested at Gachibowli Junction for two months last year with great success, police said and added that around 30 per cent of waiting time and 50 per cent of queue lines could be reduced, as per test results.

The detection of traffic issues scientifically using Google data would also help the Road Engineering Departments in better utilisation of their resources and would provide maximum benefit to the public.

To streamline and put the technology initiatives on a sustainable mode, The Cyberabad Traffic Police are planning to work with the Google from here on.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, DCP Traffic, SM Vijay Kumar; Google Centre head, Arijit, representatives of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council and members of various start-ups working with the CTP for developing the applications, participated in the meeting recently.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter