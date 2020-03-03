Cyberbullying and its effects on people

By | Published: 12:15 am 9:38 pm

Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place in online platforms. It can be carried through electronic technology, including cell phones, computers, social media, text messages, email, chat rooms, discussion groups and websites.

• Cyberbullying includes teasing, making fun of someone, spreading rumours online, sending unwanted messages and defamation.

• Bullying can happen anywhere and it depends on the environment and socially isolated youth.

• Youth who are active in social media are the main victims of cyberbullying

Types of cyberbullying

Cyberbullying can be done in different ways

• Forwarding a private IM communication to others

• Impersonation to spread rumours, gossip mails, abusing others through offensive messages.

• Posting nude photos or videos of someone online or sharing them to others.

• Sending abusive messages to someone’s cellphones.

• Text bomb on someone by sending thousands of messages

• Stealing someone’s passwords i.e. of social media accounts and using them pretending as the victim

The effects of cyberbullying on youth or children can broadly categorise into six common heads

• Negative habit formation: Continuous use of internet, social media, websites and games may lead to negative habits. This may result in attention deficiency, depression and compulsion.

• Addiction & isolation: Excessive use of mobile phones, internet and social media leads to addiction and harmful consequences to the person’s physical and mental health and social life. After the advent of smart phones the addiction has become more intense. Addiction can be defined as the excess use of internet by compromising study time, playing hours and other daily activities. The grave form of addiction is referred as:

a) Internet Addiction Disorder (IAD).

b) Internet Use Disorder (IUD) and

c) Problematic Internet Use (PIU).

• Online harassment

• Cyber extremism and radicalism

• Online sexual abuse and sexual exploitation

• Online fraud and financial offenses

Symptoms of internet addiction

• Losing track of time while using cell phone/ computer.

• Get cracking when they are interfered (meals time, study time etc.).

• Difficulty in completing the tasks or works which later get piled up.

• Isolation from other people and tendency to append time alone.

• Becomes defensive over excessive use of internet.

• Obsessively checking the cell phone to see if there are any messages or notifications.

Online gambling

Studies reveal that the adolescence have higher tendency to fall addicted for online gambling. The predominant reasons are

• Gives excitement

• Enjoyment

• To earn quick money

• To relieve boredom

• To get rid of depression

• Most of the children from affluent families are using their pocket money to bet (gamble) online.

Role of parents:

• Most of the parents are not aware of the possibilities of misusing technology.

• Lack of knowledge and awareness of parents prevent them from extending help to their children suffering from cyberbullying.

• Parents should be aware of the dangers of technology and social media and its possible effects on their children

• It is needless to say that the parents themselves should be aware of the dangers the cyber coul pose on them.

• Children should be taught about these dangers and the ways to safe guard themselves from these.

• Parents need to upgrade their knowledge of technology to ensure their children don’t fall prey to bullying and cybercrimes.

• Primary role of parents should be to prepare his/her children to remain safe & protected.

