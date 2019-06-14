Cybercrime cops book case after video maligning Minister Malla Reddy surfaces

By | Published: 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police have registered a case after unidentified persons posted a derogatory video of Labour Minister Malla Reddy on social media. The Cyber crime police have booked the case under sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The case was booked after the Minister’s Officer on Special Duty lodged a complaint, saying unidentified persons had made a derogatory video of the TRS minister and shared the same via WhatsApp,and other social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

“We are collecting technical evidence and efforts are on to trace the sender. We have also written to WhatsApp authorities seeking more information. Their response is awaited. Based on their reply, further action will be taken,” an official from the Hyderabad Cyber crime Cell said.

