Cybercrime in Telangana increase twofold

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Fraudsters and sexual predators rule the cyber underworld, with cyberhackers, cyber extortionists and cyber anti-nationals remaining a minority in Telangana, according to the National Crime Record Bureau’s report on ‘Crime in India’ for 2018.

The situation was not much different across the country during 2018, with 55.2 percent of cybercrime cases registered being for the motive of fraud (15,051 out of 27,248 cases) followed by sexual exploitation with 7.5 percent (2,030 cases).

In Telangana, where cybercrime has more than doubled from where it was in 2016, from 593 cases to 1,205 in 2018, fraud was the motive in 732 of the 1,205 cases. Sexual exploitation was the motive in 77, while extortion was found to be behind 51 cases. There were three cases for inciting hate against the country, while there were 14 cases for cybercrime with political motives.

In Hyderabad, cybercrime shot up from 291 cases in 2016 to 428 in 2018, fraud was the motivation for 336 out of the 428 cases, while sexual exploitation was the motive in 56 cases.

Across Telangana, there were 336 cases of cybercrime against women in 2018. Cyber blackmailing and threatening cases were 10 in number, while there were 42 cases of cyber pornography and hosting/publishing obscene sexual material. There were 18 cases of cyber stalking/bullying of women while there were 12 cases of fake profiles.

The State saw 31 cases of identity theft, of which 15 were in Hyderabad, while there were two cases of ransomware, both in the capital. There were seven cases under the head ‘fake news on social media’, while there were 140 online banking frauds, 46 OTP fraud cases and 32 credit card/debit card fraud cases. There were 27 cases of data theft too.

In Hyderabad, 428 cybercrime cases were reported during 2018. Including cases pending investigation from the previous year, there were 870 being investigated, out of which 172 had the final reports stating that though the cases were ‘true’, there was insufficient evidence, or untraced or with no clue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.