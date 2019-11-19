Cybercrooks leave no stone unturned to loot public

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: The avatars of cybercrime are many. From luring youngsters into traps in the name of jobs, to trapping many in the name of easy returns and offers under the umbrella of multi-level marketing, business offers, bit coin offers and irresistible lottery prizes, cyber fraudsters are trying everything in the crook book.

According to officials of the Cyberabad Cybercrime police, there were several complaints regarding job frauds. Citizens, mostly youngsters were getting cheated by fraudsters promising jobs in return for payments. Complaints on MLM frauds too were regular.

Unfortunately, most of the complaints were only after the organisers disappeared with the money. At the same time, many such companies were shut down and were facing criminal prosecution in various courts. These companies secretly organise group meetings in high-end hotels and function halls and invite prospective members to lure them into the business and then brainwash them to join the schemes. They also present success stories to convince them. They usually target women with such false claims.

“Do not just go by the advertisement or call and fall into the trap. When you want to invest in a firm or buy shares, it is advisable to do a bit of research and take expert opinion,” said Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad.

It is good to check if the firm actually exists and its credibility and who put up the advertisement, she added. People are also being looted on the pretext of buying or investing in franchises. They first call the targets and with their sweet talk over phone, collect money. Some other ways of looting people include offers to set up cell phone towers, loans for low interests, lottery frauds, investing in bit coins, gold investments and so on.

One such fraud was where customers were duped in the name of ‘Karakaaya’, a nut used in Ayurveda medicine at Kukatpally. Fraudsters first either message, call or send an e-mail to the target. As for lottery frauds, targets usually got a call informing they won crores on their mobile number and asking for processing and excise fee.

“We need to first know whether lottery schemes are allowed in the country and did we buy a ticket?” the DCP said.

Police have asked citizens to inform them about any such gangs that are asking for enrollment of members into various financial or chain schemes since they are sure to lose money with such schemes.

Special measures are also planned to curb the menace of such ponzi schemes, they said adding that people should be vigilant and keep away from such criminal entities to safeguard their hard-earned money.

