Cybercrooks out with new trick

Hyderabad: The recent incident of none other than the former Chief Justice of India, RM Lodha, being fleeced of Rs 1 lakh through an email fraud has reinforced what cybercrime authorities have been warning us all this time. Beware of any email – be it from a friend, relative, colleague or any acquaintance, asking for monetary help, mostly under the pretext of an emergency situation.

What the cybercrooks behind these frauds do is quite simple. They target the email accounts that are not protected properly, and send mails to contacts in accounts hacked, thus seeking monetary help on the pretext of health emergencies.

In case of the former CJI, he received an e-mail from the email ID of another retired Supreme Court judge, requesting him for immediate monetary help for ‘the treatment of his cousin brother’. The unsuspecting Lodha deposited the amount into the given account number and soon enough found that he was duped.

Hyderabad’s Cybercrime police have made about half a dozen arrests in the last one year, including of African nationals, on charges of hacking emails and sending phishing mails to people.

“After gaining illegal access into multiple e-mail accounts, they send phishing mails to persons on the contacts list, requesting for money for an emergency or hospital expenses,” Cybercrime officials said.

According to police officials, in majority of the cases until now, African nationals have topped the list in looting people with phishing mails on the pretext of medical or hospital expenses, followed by a couple of interstate gangs and locals.

Officials said the victims who were duped included businessmen, doctors, lawyers, engineers and private employees including software employees. Private firms and hotels too were on the list of victims.

The fraudsters obtain details of the email accounts through fraudulent means. “Usually when a mobile phone user gets connected to free Wifi in public places or elsewhere, the offenders access their details. Sometimes they also hack servers and procure details,” officials said.

