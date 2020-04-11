Cybercrooks target posh liquor store in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Hyderabad: The owner of popular liquor outlet Tonique at Banjara Hills has lodged a complaint with the police stating that some persons had created fake accounts of the outlet on social media and were cheating people of money.

According to KVM Prasad, ACP (Cyber Crimes), Hyderabad, a few persons had created accounts in the name of Tonique on Facebook and were luring people saying they would supply liquor at their doorstep.

“The fraudsters, who are mostly from Rajasthan, ask those who place orders with them to deposit 50 per cent of the total amount through e-wallet. The liquor is not delivered and they avoid answering phone calls or change the SIM card,” he said.

In the last one week, two other liquor outlet owners too had lodged complaints with the Cybercrime police pointing out similar frauds by cybercrooks using the names of their outlets. The cybercrime police has been asking people repeatedly to be cautious of such fraudsters, who are exploiting the lockdown to cheat people of money after luring them with such offers.

