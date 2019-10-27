CyberEye to strengthen IoT offerings

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup CyberEye, backed by iB Hubs, which provides internet of things (IoT) and cybersecurity solutions to companies and governments, is looking at various smart applications of wireless communication technology and sensors that will help improve operational efficiency, drive productivity, track asset performance and enable predictive maintenance across verticals.

The company is establishing networks to connect devices, building custom security solutions that address the security aspect of Industry 4.0 and working on innovative technologies aimed at sustainability. It has already established a secure private network of thousands of sq kms for Low Power Wide Area IoT networks (LoRaWAN), a wireless communication technology that enables devices to communicate data over long range by consuming low power.

Sharing the progress made, Ram Ganesh, CEO, CyberEye told Telangana Today, “In the last one year, we have executed two projects for the defence sector, which is generating revenues for us. We are also working with Telangana government for several projects. We are now expanding our services to several government departments.”

“We are working with the Water Board to introduce smart metering, using LoRaWAN, which will send the water meter reading directly to the Board and the bill will be generated automatically. This will bring in transparency and speedy generation of water bills. Pilot runs are happening. When we look at scaling it up, there needs to be rigorous testing and we are doing that now. A low-cost LoRaWAN device will be fixed to each meter, which would serve throughout the lifecycle of the water meter, typically lasting about 5-7 years. The return on investment would be tangible as manual intervention in noting meter reading wouldn’t be necessary anymore,” he pointed out.

The company is ensuring indigenisation of these devices so that they don’t have to be imported from somewhere, which may otherwise increase the cost of the device. He added, “We want to keep the cost and efficiency at the core of what we are doing. CyberEye is developing LoRaWAN connectivity modules while we will work with manufacturers for the end-meters.”

Potential applications

LoRaWAN can be useful in smart agriculture that will give insights on how much wet land is there and how is the crop yield. There will be applications in the areas of temperature tracking in cold storages, which is a key to the product quality. This will also help in weather monitoring or coastal tracking. Even air pollution levels can be detected.

Ganesh informed, “We are also looking at smartspaces. Hotel chains would want to know about the occupancy levels based on the senor technology. Business owners will get a sense of hotel occupancy patterns on their dashboards. Hotel chains such as Marriott or Oyo can be benefited by such an offering. Smart retail is also another opportunity, where retail players such as Amazon can track their assets and deliveries with just one gateway.”

There are also applications in smart manufacturing where efficiency can be brought into production lines and smart power transmission with predictive maintenance to avoid disturbances in power supply.

Electronics designing

CyberEye has recently become an authorised design partner for Microchip Technology. The latter provides semiconductors and delivers services to over 1,30,000 business clients across the industrial, automotive, aerospace, defence, consumer, communications and computing markets.

Joining hands with Microchip, CyberEye will provide embedded hardware and software designs, and full turnkey manufacturing services.

