Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), a joint initiative of Government of Telangana and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art CoE at Manjeera Trinity Corporate in Hyderabad.

The new 6,000 sq ft facility will serve as the epicentre of cybersecurity activity and development in the State.

The CCoE has been set up with an objective of driving the cybersecurity ecosystem, which includes corporates, banks, financial institutions and general public about the increasing threats of cyber crime and the need to tackle them with cybersecurity.

The centre is equipped with an incubation centre (with 30 seats) to benefit startups, an experience zone to facilitate live sessions and product demos, and a training centre to enhance skills with an aim to provide conducive ecosystem in the city.

DSCI is a not-for-profit industry body on data protection in India, set up by Nasscom. It is also the apex industry body for cybersecurity in the country.

