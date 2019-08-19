Cybersecurity event organised in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Telangana has partnered with an Israeli organisation, Cybertech events and organised a forum for Indian and Israeli experts to share experiences, network and enrich the conversation on cybersecurity. Speakers for this meetup include Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana, Amir Rapaport, Editor-in-chief and founder, Cybertech, Israel, Ravi Narayan, CEO, THub, Ariel Talibi, managing director, APAC & Middle East, Cobwebs Technologies, Israel, Gill Hazaz, V-P Sales, EMEA & APAC, XMcyber, Israel, Ramamohan Reddy Bommireddi, CEO & MD, DigitalTrust Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Ranjan said, “Telangana is the first state in India to have its own Cybersecurity policy and established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Cybersecurity, which is catalysing the Cybersecurity ecosystem, especially the startups and the Global Capability Centres of MNCs, who have their operations setup here. This meetup will be an excellent opportunity for the participants to exchange ideas and form global collaborations to foster the growth of the cybersecurity and privacy industry.”

Speaking at the event, Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity (CoE) said “The Telangana Cybersecurity CoE will not only uplift the Cybersecurity and Privacy quotient in the ecosystem, but also help organisations exploit the burgeoning $231 billion global market in these areas. Indo-Israel bilateral collaborations will be extremely beneficial in this regard.”

