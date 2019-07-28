Cycle rally held to create awareness on hepatitis in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:12 pm 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: To mark World Hepatitis Day, which falls on July 28, Apollo Hospitals organised a Hepatitis awareness bicycle ride, which attracted close to 300 enthusiastic bicycle riders from all walks of life.

The cycle ride provided a platform to hold discussion on the ailment for doctors, general public, patients and policy makers. Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Y Subramanyam said the serious consequences from Hepatitis B and C such as liver damage was entirely preventable and needs simple precautions.

“Viral hepatitis kills more than 1.34 million people each year, which is more than HIV/AIDs or Malaria. There is a cure for Hepatitis C and a vaccine along with effective treatment for Hepatitis B, therefore the 4,000 deaths each day caused by viral hepatitis are preventable,” said Dr KS Soma Sekhar Rao, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Apollo Hospitals.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also have pockets of high prevalence of both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, and, people should be encouraged for voluntary testing for early diagnosis.

At present, 290 million people live with viral hepatitis and are completely unaware of it due to lack of awareness about the disease, said Senior gastroenterologists, Dr Naveen Polavarapu and Dr Raghu.

