NTPC distributes cycles to girl students in Peddapalli

By | Published: 7:43 pm 7:44 pm

Peddapalli: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) distributed 129 cycles to girl students from six nearby government schools on Saturday.

Twenty six girls from Zilla Parishad High School (Urdu medium), Gandhi Park in Godavarikhani, 30 students each from ZPHS, Godavarikhani, ZPHS Ramagundam and ZPHS temporary township in NTPC, six girls from UPS Durgaipalli and seven girls of ZPHS Malayalapalli were given cycles during a programme held at EDC of NTPC.

Deepa Dubey, president of Deepthi Mahila Samithi, advised the girl students to excel in the field of education. The support provided by NTPC’s CSR would definitely add value in the area, she opined.

Geeta Prasad, vice-president of the samithi, Padma Shree, secretary, NTPC CSR officials and others were present.