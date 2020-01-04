Cycling to Rameswaram for a cause

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Imagine cycling all the way to Rameswaram, the renowned temple town of Tamil Nadu, on a cycle from Hyderabad, crossing the borders of four States — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The 1,175-km is bound to force one to dig deep into their reserves and test their endurance.

A group of 15 riders from Hyderabad are going to take a stab at this feat on February 8, when they will embark on a special ride titled ‘Abdul Kalam Ride’ from Hyderabad to Rameswaram. The cycle ride is to raise Rs 11.75 lakh, enough to meet the education and food requirements of 300 tribal children in a year.

On an average, the group of 15 riders must complete at least 150 km to 180 km of the arduous journey, which will take anywhere between 6 hours and 7 hours of non-stop cycling per day. They would have to do this, with not much recover time, for at least a week.

The riders, who formed a group known as TridersIndia, train frequently with Hyderabad Runners and are amateurs pursuing cycling and running to stay healthy and active in life. “We will only cycle in the mornings on the national highways and have kept a window of at least seven days to complete the ride. We are training hard and should be able to complete the ride. We urge people to contribute for this noble cause,” says KV Bhaskar Reddy, a software professional who is part of team that will attempt the 1,175-km journey.

The group of riders is raising money for voluntary organisations Global AID-Ability in Disability and Adopt Child Online who support children from tribal background by meeting their food and education needs for a year. “We are highly motivated to complete the ride. Our group has been training for a long time and we have, in the past, been successful in completing long-distance cycling for a noble cause,” says Reddy.

The group has undertaken similar rides from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Mysuru for raising funds for children. “Every year, we interact with the tribal children, mostly from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, for whom we raise funds. It gives us immense satisfaction that we are able to help desperate children. I would urge others to contribute,” he said.

For details, visit www.globalaid.in and www.acoindia.org.

