Cyclone Bulbul: Kolkata-bound flights cancelled

Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Services of six flights bound to Kolkata from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Saturday were cancelled after operations at Kolkata airport were stopped due to the Cyclone Bulbul.

These flights were supposed to take off from the RGIA from 6 pm on Saturday till midnight to reach Kolkata. The operations were stopped for 12 hours at Kolkata from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

