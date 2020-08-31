Cyient announces acquisition of IG Partners

The IG Partners transaction, the terms of which are confidential and remains conditional on regulatory approvals, will result in Cyient taking full ownership of the global partnership.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:12 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based global engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire specialist Australian consulting firm, IG Partners, to expand its end-to-end offerings for the local and regional resources sector. The acquisition will enable customers to take advantage of the growing convergence of operational and information technologies by leveraging the synergies between Cyient’s ability in operational efficiency, asset optimisation, and digital transformation.

The IG Partners transaction, the terms of which are confidential and remains conditional on regulatory approvals, will result in Cyient taking full ownership of the global partnership. The partnership will enable the development of a unique customer proposition that allows its customers to take full advantage of the growing convergence between operational and information technologies.

Cyient’s MD and CEO, Krishna Bodanapu, said, “With this investment, the powerful synergy of Cyient’s digital execution capabilities and IGP’s advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for the industry. This acquisition also adds to our footprint in Australia, which is an important region for our future growth.”

