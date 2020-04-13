Cyient arm gets quality certification for integrated circuits

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based engineering and technology solutions company Cyient, announced that AnSem, an arm of their company, has received the ISO 13485:2016 certification for design and supply of integrated circuits to the MedTech market.

AnSem is Cyient’s centre of excellence for custom turnkey mixed-signal application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and is managing its complete life cycle—from design requirements to high-volume production until end-of-life.

Cyient said, the recognition reaffirms the company’s long-standing track record in developing advanced ASIC circuit design for class III implants, medical patches, hearing aids, medical imaging, and nurse call localization and alarm systems. From design requirements to high-volume production until end-of-life, Cyient provides custom turnkey mixed-signal ASICs and manages its complete life cycle.

This certification also applies to the supply of custom ASIC components. Cyient works in the areas of wireless energy transfer, sensor signal acquisition, wireless communication, high-speed interconnect, and embedded power management.

It is an international quality management standard essential for the medical device industry to ensure the safety and traceability of medical products.

Speaking on the achievement, Suman Narayan, head, MedTech & Healthcare and Semiconductor business units, said, “Cyient has 20 years of OEM and electronic box-build experience in medical devices, and this certification expands our product development and digital solutions offering for the development and supply of custom ASIC for our MedTech customers.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .