Cyient gets UN award for gender equality

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Cyient has won the Best Innovative Practices Award for Women at Workplace at United Nation Global Compact Network India’s (UNGCNI) 2nd Gender Equality Summit 2019. The agenda of summit was to develop a strong India roadmap towards gender equality by discussing the skill sets, leadership and guidance to enable women to emerge as equal participants in the workforce across the formal and informal sectors.

Cyient was bestowed with the honor for their consistent and pertinent efforts at ensuring a positive and secure workplace environment for women. Some of the key differentiators for receiving the awards were – the flexible working environment and benefits led to the return of 93 per cent employees from maternity leave; with the help of focused leadership and mentoring programmes, 43 per cent of women graduating from Leadership programmes were recipient of internal awards and recognitions and child education initiatives from Cyient Foundation has led to a ratio of 56 per cent girls in Cyient adopted schools. Cyient is the only company from Telangana and AP to win this award this year.