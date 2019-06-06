Cyient invests in Cylus

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Cyient has made a corporate venture investment in Cylus, a cybersecurity solutions company for the rail industry.

Cyient said that this investment is in line with the company’s focus on developing smarter and safer mobility solutions for the rail industry. It brings together its strengths in engineering solutions for rail and focus on digitalisation, with Cylus’ cybersecurity solutions developed specifically for the rail industry.

The move enables Cyient and Cylus to expand their industry-specific cybersecurity value proposition, jointly address market needs, and accelerate the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for rail. Israel-based Cylus is the developer of CylusOne, a cybersecurity software product, designed for mainline and urban rail systems.

The solution detects cyber threats in the signaling and control networks, both trackside and onboard, facilitating a timely and effective response.

Prabhakar Atla, senior VP, Rail Transportation, Cyient, said, “This investment allows us to leverage the rapid evolution of connected and intelligent rail assets and further strengthen Cyient’s value proposition of enabling the rail transportation industry to efficiently design, build, and maintain safe assets and secure networks.”

“Rail systems have become technologically advanced, and the threat of cyber-attacks is constantly growing,” said Amir Levintal, CEO and co-founder of Cylus. “We have already established strong relationships with key players in the rail industry and are growing our partnerships with leading rail operators. We are moving full steam ahead to scale our team and expand globally.”

