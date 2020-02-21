Cyient organises blood donation at Hyderabad campus

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the mega blood donation camp organised by Cyient at its Hyderabad campus. Upon taking the charge of the office, the Governor issued a clarion call to the people to donate blood and raise public awareness on the urgent need of safe blood.

Cyient has become the first tech company in the city to organise a blood donation drive at its office to commemorate 100 years of the Indian Red Cross Society. The event was a success and witnessed over 500 volunteers. BVR Mohan Reddy, founder and executive chairman, Cyient, along with the company’s leadership team, were present at the event.

The Governor also visited the Cyient Innovation Centre, where critical initiatives in the medical devices and healthcare sector were showcased and their impact on the broader community discussed.

