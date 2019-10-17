Cyient Q2 net profit falls 22.5%

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:00 pm 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Cyient has reported a consolidated revenue at Rs 1,158.9 crore, a growth of 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and de-growth of 2.4 per cent year-on-year. Profit After Tax stood at Rs 98.5 crore for the quarter, a growth of 8.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and de-growth of 22.5 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the results, Krishna Bodanapu, MD and CEO, said, “Our Q2 FY 20 results were in line with our commentary, we recorded a revenue of $164.2 million, a growth of 4.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. In constant currency, our revenue for the quarter would have been $165.4 million, which is the quarterly average of last year’s revenue. Our services business grew by 1.8 per cent QoQ predominantly driven by growth in Energy and Utilities and Portfolio business units and offset by decline in Aerospace & Defense and Semiconductor, IoT and Analytics (SIA) business units.”

He added, “Our Design led Manufacturing (DLM) BU grew 27.4 per cent QoQ driven by growth in key clients. Our EBIT at 9.6 was 35bps higher QoQ driven by lower SGA spend, operational efficiency improvements, increase in offshoring and better revenue mix. Excluding the one off spends, the EBIT would have been 105 bps higher QoQ and our services EBIT margin would have been higher by 158 bps QoQ. This quarter we also witnessed an increased traction in our solutions business with key wins across solutions such as Additive Manufacturing, Intelligent Data Management System (iDMS), and Internet of Things (IoT) to name a few. This instills confidence in our S3 strategy and execution and as a company we will continue to invest in key strategic areas in line with our strategy.”

