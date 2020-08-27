Cyient receives award from Boeing

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:49 pm 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based engineering and technology solution company Cyient on Thursday announced that it has received a 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognise suppliers who have achieved superior performance.

Cyient maintained a silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2018 to September 2019. Cyient receiving the silver level recognition is a testament to Cyient’s dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners across the A&D value chain.

Anand Parameswaran, senior vice-president, aerospace and defense at Cyient, said, “Cyient is proud to receive the Silver Level Performance Excellence Award from Boeing. We are deeply appreciative of the long-standing relationship between Cyient and Boeing, and this award is a testament to the hard work of our engineers.”

