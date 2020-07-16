Cyient reports 10% decline in profit in Q1

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based global engineering and technology solutions company Cyient reported 10 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 81.4 crore for the quarter ending June 2020 from Rs 91.5 crore in the year-ago period. The IT major also reported a degrowth of 8.9 per cent in revenue in year-on-year terms to Rs 991.7 crore for the same quarter as against Rs 1,089 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.

On the results, the company’s MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said “Q1 FY21 results were better than our expectations, where we recorded a revenue of $130.6 million (approximately Rs 991.7 crore) which was lower by 11.6 per cent QoQ and 15.1 per cent YoY in constant currency. Services business was lower by 14.3 per cent QoQ in constant currency. We expect traction from top clients to return post Q2. We generated Free Cash Flow of Rs 216.3 crore which was higher by 101 per cent QoQ.”

In terms of the deals signed, the company said in a statement that it has signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to deliver project engineering services along with developing and operating a Central Delivery Centre for Hitachi Rail in India, and a Regional Centre in the US. The company’s new DLM factory in Hyderabad has been commissioned, it stated.

IN terms of outlook for Q2, the company stated that it is positive and expects growth to return in all industries except Aerospace, which will de-grow further in Q2. “We will also reiterate that H2 margin will be back to the steady state margin of H1 of last year,” it said.

