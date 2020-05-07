Cyient reports degrowth in revenue and profits

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based global engineering and technology solutions company, Cyient, on Thursday, announced a de-growth of 3.8 per cent at $149.2 million (approximately Rs 1,130 crore) on a quarter-on-quarter basis and de-growth of 10 per cent year-on-year basis in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter ending March 31.

For the financial year 2020, the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 372.7 crore showing a de-growth of 23.9 per cent as compared to the previous year. In addition, the company’s group revenue stood at Rs 4,427.4 crore with a de-growth of 4.1 per cent year-on-year.

Cyient CEO and MD Krishna Bodanapu said “Our performance was below expectations both on revenue and margin terms largely due to the impact of Covid-19 which was significant on many parts of our business. Our revenue for the quarter stood 3.8 per cent lower QoQ in constant currency. Services revenue is lower by 5.4 per cent in constant currency due to de-growth in utilities and semiconductor businesses and was offset by an increase in the Aerospace and Defense business.”

“Lower utilization during the quarter due to Covid-19 preparedness also impacted the margin. Degrowth in the services business was driven predominantly by A&D, Communication and Portfolio BUs. We are focused on accelerating business growth and have strengthened our leadership team. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities across business verticals and realign ourselves to achieve growth through these challenging times,” he added.

Cyient president and CFO Ajay Aggarwal said, “We are preparing to secure our future in these challenging times with aggressive cost control and optimization plan with a primary focus on liquidity and cash. We expect our margins to strengthen in FY21 where the full benefits of improved operational efficiency will be visible. The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the positive momentum that we had seen building in the overall performance. However, we stay confident in our ability to embrace and adapt to the new normal and to get back to an industry-leading growth and profitability position over the long term.”

In the last financial year, the company signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to deliver a series of project engineering services to support and accelerate the evolution of its signalling technology and enhance its project execution capacity April 2020. It also supports manufacturing of Covid-19 diagnosis units and X-ray system assemblies. It is providing Telangana State Police with drone-based surveillance technology to help implement the Covid-19 related lockdown in Hyderabad.

In terms of outlook, the company expects growth momentum to be back in the defence and expects a moderate outlook for transportation. It plans to invest in improving network and 5G technology increasing adoption of IoT and smart city solutions. For the energy and utilities, it expects the business to recover in the second half of the year. For the geospatial business, it expects the revenue to decline as clients are likely to limit their IT spends.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .