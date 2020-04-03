Cyient signs agreement with Hitachi Rail

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:35 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based engineering and technology solutions company Cyient on Friday announced that it had signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to deliver a series of project engineering services to support Hitachi Rail accelerate the evolution of its signaling technology and expand and enhance its project execution capacity.

As part of the agreement, Cyient will develop and operate a Central Delivery Center for Hitachi Rail in India, and a regional center in the US. These centers will be responsible for delivering engineering services (such as application logic design, hardware design, software configuration, and verification and validation) for Hitachi’s global signaling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms. They will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi’s ATS product.

Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, Cyient, said, “This agreement is a reflection of Cyient’s credibility in building global partnerships in safety-critical industries such as rail transportation and a testimony to the value and competitiveness we bring to our customers.”

