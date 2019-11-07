DA of govt employees hiked with effect from January 2019

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: In accordance with the State Cabinet decision, the State government on Wednesday issued orders enhancing the Dearness Allowance for government employees by 3.144 per cent, with retrospective effect from January 1 this year. Thus, the basic pay has been increased from 30.392 per cent to 33.536 per cent.

As per the orders, the increased DA for the month of November will be paid along with the salaries paid on December 1. The arrears pertaining to enhanced DA for the months from January to October will be credited to the General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of the respective employees.

In case of employees retiring on or before February 29 next year and also Full Time Contingent Employees who do not have GPF accounts, the arrears must be paid in December.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .