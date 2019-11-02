Dabangg concert: Traffic advisory imposed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: In view of the Dabangg live concert of Bollywood actor Salman Khan at LB Stadium on Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Hyderabad traffic police has imposed certain traffic restrictions around the venue. Traffic diversions and restrictions will be imposed as per the situation, officials said.

The traffic police said traffic will not be allowed at the AR Petrol Pump junction towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally (through KLK Building) or Ravindra Bharati.

Likewise, traffic from Abid Road and Gunfoundry side will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and Basheerbagh junction and will be diverted from SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road.

Traffic from Basheerbagh towards GPO, Abid Road will be diverted from Basheerbagh towards Hyderguda and King Koti road and traffic from Old MLA Quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted from old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar ‘Y’ junction.

Officials said traffic from King Koti towards Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted from King Koti crossroads towards Taj Mahal and Eden Garden and traffic from Liberty towards Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Himayatnagar.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes to their destinations and avoid the above routes during the specified timing to avoid inconvenience.

