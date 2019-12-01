Dacoities: Police hold community meeting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Saturday held a community meeting to instill confidence in the residents of Kuntloor and the neighbouring villages in Hayathnagar, following two dacoities which were reported recently. LB Nagar Zone DCP Sunpreet Singh along with other senior police officials from Vanasthalipuram, Abdullahpurmet and Hayathnagar in Rachakonda police interacted with the residents.

Various issues including the availability of police round the clock in Kuntloor, Kalanagar and Pasumamula and other adjoining areas were discussed in the community policing meeting. Officials said as part of the safety measures, ‘Defence Squads’ involving local youth has been formed, depending upon the area and volunteers participating. They will be equipped with lathis, torch lights, and whistles.

People were also sensitised on precautions to be taken to prevent offences including robbery, burglary, dacoity and chain snatching. The patrolling has been strengthened both during the day and night to prevent further offences including crime against women.

The police also identified grey areas of crime where property offences are frequently being reported, and informed the villagers to be vigilant. Officials said the system of Dial 100, Hawk Eye and Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 9490617111 are for citizens and requested them to use it whenever in need.

