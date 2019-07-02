Dad bods are the new sexy

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Dad bod’s what the body of a beer-drinking, laptop wielding father looks like. The body type is more human-looking, devoid of machine pumped, washboard abs.

Spanning three years, a recent survey result shows that Americans preferred men with imperfect bodies, and consider them an indicative of self-confident and body positive males. However, the opinion might not echo in India too. Women are divided over its desirability, but a clear margin among men indicates they are all for body positivity – be it in six packs or dad bods.

Sneha, a media student, says, “These Amreekis! Dad bods are not sexier than abs. What is Govinda’s body before Aditya Roy Kapur’s? Who in the world writes in their Tinder bio, ‘looking for men with dad bod and a 6 figure salary?’ People here generally have dad bods only. Abs require mehnat and metabolism.”

And Ashwini Vemupati, a homemaker, disagrees. “Dad bod is a cosy persona and is a sign of a very caring man. Not saying six packs is not.” But, both women agree that both fitness and confidence levels cannot be defined by body type. “People these days ooze confidence in their characters and not their bodies,” asserts Ashwini.

The fad still brings with it the fear of having chronic disease and premature death for those who do not keep away from leftover food at home.

As it may turn out, those with a chiselled body might not be as agile and flexible as those with dad bods. Routines like yoga, walking and running do not reflect on the body the same way as pumping metal in the gym does. “People can live a healthy life with dad bods as well. It has the same rule as body positivity. As long as I am happy with my flab and it doesn’t kill me, I’m fine,” laughs Sneha.

However, as Dheeraj Reddy, a Hyderabadi fashion blogger puts it, people might be attracted to a more natural and effortless body. “Maintaining a six-pack is quite hard due to strict diet and workouts,” he concludes.